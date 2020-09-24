CTD arrests two alleged terrorists during raid in DG Khan

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials claimed to arrest two alleged terrorists during a raid conducted in Dera Ghazi Khan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Two alleged terrorists associated with a banned outfit were arrested by CTD personnel in Dera Ghazi Khan. Security officials also recovered explosive material from their possession. Sources told ARY News that the detainees were identified as Usman and Azhar.

Sources added that the terrorists made plan to target sensitive installations. The detained terrorists have been shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

Earlier in August, Sindh Rangers and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had killed two terrorists of a banned organization in a joint operation in Karachi.

CTD and Rangers had conducted a joint operation city’s area of Baldia Town on intelligence based report during which two terrorists of a banned outfit opened fire.

In a retaliatory fire by the forces, both of the terrorists had been killed. The terrorists were identified as Adnan and Rafique.

