Descending trend of Covid-19 cases persist in Lahore: report

LAHORE: The descending trend of novel coronavirus cases continued in Lahore, according to results of a smart sampling exercise in the city, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The smart sampling exercise in high risk areas of Lahore continued for 39 days and total 112 people were tested positive of Covid-19 .

The Punjab government carried out smart sampling of 1,21,070 people in Lahore among which 112 samples were tested positive, the report said.

Moreover, 72,707 samples were tested negative, while the reports of 48,260 people were still in pending.

A health official Dr. Shoaib has said that the downward trend in spread of coronavirus in the city still continued.

During the smart sampling exercise, the samples of the people were taken for tests from shopping centres, markets and various offices.

The Punjab government earlier announced to start smart sampling at various public places in order to diagnose and contain deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab initiated the smart sampling to “detect and determine the spread of Covid-19”.

Chief Minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar announced the ‘smart sampling’ initiative across the province in April. The initiative launched to understand and tackle the dangerous pathogen and its behavior in the community better through varying degree of tests.

