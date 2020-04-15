Designer Rizwan Beyg remembers Princess Diana

Esteemed Pakistani designer Rizwan Beyg remembered the late Princess Diana in an Instagram post.

He had the honour of dressing her when she visited Pakistan in 1991. Beyg shared a photo of the late Princess of Wales in which she can be seen donning a modern version of the shalwar called the ‘trouser shalwar’ designed by him.

“In Memoriam ‘Gone but not forgotten, Diana lives on as the peoples princess …meeting and dressing her was one of the most memorable occasions of my life’,” he wrote.

The designer earlier said in an interview that he got a call from Jemima Goldsmith, a friend of Diana, asking him if he could design a dress for a ‘famous celebrity’ who is coming to Pakistan as a guest.

The stunning all-white creation with western embroidery turned all heads. Diana wore it in Februray 1996 to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital, Lahore and later to a cancer fundraiser at London’s Dorchester Hotel hosted by Pakistan’s current premier Imran Khan on July 4, 1996.

Comments

comments