Desire for peace is not Pakistan’s weakness, says Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has said Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be taken as its weakness, ARY News reported on Friday.

Thanking the Pakistanis for showing solidarity to the Kashmiris by observing an hour, Vawda in his message said Pakistan stands firmly united with Kashmir.

We will fight till the end for the just right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir, he vowed and added that Hitler’s policy will be dealt with iron hands.

The whole nation observed Kashmir Hour today to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, addressing the rally, PM Imran had said, “Our Kashmiris are going through a difficult phase. Approximately eight million Kashmiris for the last four weeks have been locked under curfew.”

He added that the purpose of ‘Kashmir Hour’ was to send a message from Pakistan that until Kashmiris get their freedom we [Pakistanis] would continue to stand with them. “We will stand with them till the last breath.”

Read more: Nation observes Kashmir Solidarity Hour

The prime minister further said it was important to understand the type of government in India which was oppressing people. “We need to understand the ideology of RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh]. This was a party which was motivated by hatred for Muslims. This party was inspired by Hitler’s Nazi party.”

“The entire world is watching what is happening in Kashmir. The world’s reaction would have been stronger if Kashmiris had not been Muslims,” he lamented.

“Till Kashmir is not independent, I will continue to fight for their freedom at every forum,” PM Imran asserted.

Comments

comments