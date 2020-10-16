Mafias coming together to destabilize Pakistan, says Shibli Faraz

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Friday said that PTI-led Imran Khan was alone in the past and is still standing single-handedly against the caravan of thieves, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Aiteraz Hai, Shibli Faraz said that the government has no intention to stop the opposition rally and would rather provide masks, hand sanitizers, and water to the participants of the opposition-led Gujranwala rally.

While rejecting the perception that containers were placed to restrict the movement of opposition rallies, he said that they were aimed at diverting the opposition rallies towards the designated place in Gujranwala.

“Our top priority right now is to control inflation,” he said and blamed the opposition for failing to bring reforms in the institutions during their tenures.

Shibli Faraz said that when questions are asked over the source of money used to make assets by opposition leaders, they start raising hue and cry rather than responding to it.

He further lamented the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and said that he left the country for London to avail the facility of medical treatment but started to take part in political activities from there. “Now he is calling for protests in Pakistan while sitting in London,” the information minister said.

While claiming that the government is taking the country towards prosperity, he said that mafias are coming together to destabilize the country because they did not like a prosperous Pakistan.

“They have failed to bring reforms during their 40 years in politics and are once again trying to fool the masses,” he said adding that the government would neither give any relief nor compromise over corruption cases.

