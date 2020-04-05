Detailed FIA inquiry report on manufactured essential items crisis will become available on April 25

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday that it is not the time for political altercations among political parties, a unified response required to deal with the dreaded coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

Shifting gears to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) report against wheat, sugar and rice hoarders and profiteers who manufactured a crisis of the essential items a few months back, Awan said that justice will be done.

The Inquiry Commission will publish a detailed report on wheat and sugar crises by 25 April revealed SAPM Ashiq Awan.

She said appropriate legal action will be taken against those involved in creating the crisis.

The Special Assistant said that the Prime Minister has fulfilled his promise by making the inquiry report public and now the detailed report will determine the consequences of the illegal practices that were undertaken

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that preliminary reports into sudden price hikes of sugar and wheat have been released immediately without alteration and tampering.

Taking to Twitter PM Imran Khan said that he awaits detailed forensic reports now by the high-powered commission, which will come out on April 25.

“I await the detailed forensic reports now by the high-powered commission, which will come out on 25 April, before taking action. InshaAllah, after these reports come out no powerful lobby will be able to profiteer at the expense of our public,” he said in a Tweet.

He further said that previous political leadership, because of their vested interests and compromises, lacked the moral courage to order and release such reports.

