Detentions have nothing to do with budget: Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda here on Friday said that the recent detentions in the country had nothing to do with budget and added that anti-graft bodies tightened their noose around the corrupt people in the country, ARY News reported.

Responding to a question, during ARY News’ program ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’, Vawda said that institutions were independent in the country and added that the government was not interfering in their matters.

He clarified that cases against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and others had been lodged during the tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. Vawda said that case against Zardari was registered in 2015.

Read More: Hamza arrested due to judicial trial on corruption: Raja Basharat

The minister further said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in consensus with PPP had appointed the chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Vawda further said that PPP and PML-N were making such hue and cry to conceal their mega corruption. He said that production orders for Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad and Jamshed Dasti had not been issued during the tenure of PML-N.

The minister said their government inherited huge debt and added that they were taking tough decision to put the economy on the right track.

Comments

comments