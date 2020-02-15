Determined to curb inflation, 2020 will be great for economy: Asad Qaiser

SWABI: Speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser speaking to the media on Saturday hailed the recently concluded trip of Turkish President Erdogan to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The speaker said that the two countries shared a fraternal bond and thanked the Turkish president for his vociferous support shown towards Pakistan on the Kashmir dispute.

Qaiser revealed that the two countries have signed contracts worth rs 5 billion dollars among each other during the recently concluded visit.

The speaker also said that the government was aware of the troubles being faced by the general populace due to the rising rate of inflation in the country.

Qaiser said that he and the government were resolute to curb inflation and normalize the rates of basic commodity items soon.

Speaker NA claimed that the year 2020 would be the beginning of a golden period in Pakistan 70 years of history.

