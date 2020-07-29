Development of merged districts govt’s top priority: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister imran Khan on Wednesday reiterated that development and progress of the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was the top priority of the government, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, PM Imran Khan directed to ensure timely release of funds allocated for infrastructure development in the merged districts.

During the meeting, the prime minister directed to ensure provinces’ representation in the board of directors of power related institutions. He ordered to remove the obstacles in the way of imposing wheeling regime in consultation with the stake holders at the earliest.

PM Imran directed to complete the feasibility report of Chashma Right Bank Canal irrigation project in six months.

Earlier on June 22, Prime Minister Imran Khan had presided over a high-level meeting in Islamabad to review development projects in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Briefing the media about the meeting, Information Minister Shibli Faraz had quoted the prime minister as saying that the people of the tribal districts were close to his heart and that he wanted early implementation of the development projects there.

