Development schemes to be monitored at every phase: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that development schemes would be monitored at every phase.

Presiding over a high-level meeting at his office, CM Buzdar said that the provincial government would ensure to keep the tendering process transparent and warned of strict action against corruption.

According to a statement issued from his office, the CM Buzdar said that office of the prime minister and the chief minister should be kept in loop about the development projects through dashboard at every phase.

The meeting reviewed progress made on the program aimed at achieving targets of sustainable development. The chief minister said that rules and regulations should be strictly followed in completion of development schemes.

Read More: PTI laid foundation of transparent, vibrant Pakistan: CM Buzdar

He further said that the problems of the assembly members would be solved.

It was decided to implement an effective monitoring mechanism for the development projects to achieve the development targets. Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Naeemul Haq also attended the meeting.

On the occasion, Naeemul Haq said that Punjab government was pursuing the mission of public service in accordance with the vision of PM Imran Khan and added that premier was satisfied with the performance of CM Buzdar.

Comments

comments