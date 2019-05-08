Process of development to remain incomplete without young: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the process of development will remain incomplete without the active participation of youth, ARY News reported.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Harvard Club of Pakistan led by its President Mohammad Ali Nekokara that called on him in Islamabad. Senator Faisal Javed was also present on this occasion.

The prime minister said it was a matter of satisfaction that youth had complete insight of the problems being faced by the country. He said the government welcomed the suggestions put forth by youth in order to resolve the national issues.

The delegation presented recommendations to PM Khan regarding improvements in national economy, criminal justice system, energy sector, and logistics; educational reforms, highlighting of national identity and promoting the touristic potential of the country at global level.

On May 3, a delegation of Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), headed by its President Dr Bandar M H Hajjar had called on PM Imran Khan and appreciated the government for pursuing people centric growth policies.

Talking to PM Khan, Dr Bandar had offered support for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government’s flagship “Ehsas” program.

On the occasion, PM Imran had appreciated the Islamic Development Bank’s long standing engagement with Pakistan and its support towards capacity building, polio eradication and economic growth.

