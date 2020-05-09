Devious Indian designs known, will continue to expose them: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday issued an important statement on the recent aggressive posturing and apparent Indian designs against Pakistan and its sovereignty, ARY News reported.

FM Qureshi said that Pakistan has categorically explained and shattered the devious designs harbored by India to force the region into instability.

He added that forums like United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and all other forums of worth and substance have been briefed on Indian designs for the region and Pakistan.

“India is deathly scared of the dissension within Kashmiris against them, India even refuses to return their dead after they become victims to Indian brutality.”

“India is trying to divert attention of the world from legitimate human rights violations that it continues to carry out against their minorities and Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by making baseless accusations against Pakistan,” said FM Qureshi.

“India is itching to find a possibility of a false flag operation inside its own territory to make Pakistan the scapegoat and find pretext to escalate tensions between the two nuclear armed countries further.”

The alarming situation of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been created by illegal annexation of the disputed territory by India, It’s been nine months since a grueling curfew has been enforced on innocent Kashmiris rendering them helpless, added Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

FM Qureshi also said that Pakistan had hoped that India would show some decency and lift the curfew from Kashmir as the world goes through the dangerous coronavirus pandemic but sadly that was not the case.

The foreign minister further stated that the anger and frustration within Kashmiris against India is natural which has been triggered by years of oppression at their hands and the current usurpation of their rights through the controversial CAA ordinance.

“Every political party in Pakistan are united behind the cause of Kashmir and are determined to play their part in getting Kashmir their due rights promised to them in multiple UN resolutions over the years,” said Qureshi.

“Indian support to terror and sepratist elements in Balochistan is not a secret, Pakistan and its sovereignty is threatened without impunity on Indian television and after a few days indian supported militias and proxy elements martyr Pakistani soldier in Balochistan.”

Qureshi said that impetus must pe paid to resolving underlying problems in Balochistan.

“I invite Baloch and Pakhtun leaderships to visit the foreign office and hold dialogues with us to communicate the problems they might be facing at the moment.”

“I am ready willing and able to travel to Quetta, Balochistan if the local leadership allows me to and we can hold dialgues there, further added Qureshi.

FM Qureshi said that unity among stakeholders of the country was imperative to stop outside intervention in Balochistan.

The minister also said that India has unveiled its atrocious Hindutva face for the world to see and now everyone has taken note and is turning away from India, appalled at how it behaves under the Modi government and its supremacist, racist ideology.

