Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has won three diamond awards from the Harvard Business Council International Awards 2021, organised by the Harvard Business Council in New York, USA.

DEWA achieved the highest score compared to all other organisations in the 2021 cycle. This is one of the most prestigious international awards that focus on total quality management.

It evaluates organisations across different sectors in terms of their excellence, adopting best practices, and providing high quality services and products. DEWA won the Organizational, Innovation, and Dealing with COVID-19 awards.

In a video message during the virtual awards ceremony, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, expressed his happiness about winning the award. He also thanked Harvard Business Council for their efforts in recognising excellence.

“Winning these prestigious awards support our efforts to realise the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Thanks to this ambitious vision, the UAE has become one of the fastest countries in the world to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Al Tayer.

“DEWA’s success lies in strategic planning, applying the principles and practices of excellence across all our operations, as well as adopting innovation. We have pre-emptive plans and strategies to anticipate and deal with crises and adapt to all situations. DEWA’s advanced digital infrastructure has played a pivotal role in ensuring the continuity of service during the COVID-19 pandemic, to over a million customers in Dubai according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, and quality. While we are proud of winning these prestigious awards, we will continue to support Dubai’s endeavour to become the city of the future,” added Al Tayer.

In a special tribute during the virtual ceremony, the Harvard Business Council commended DEWA for achieving the highest score among all participating organisations by saying, “While we thank DEWA for their participation, we would like to announce them for their outstanding efforts and results achieved. Their scores were the highest compared to all other entities for this International Award cycle. As a globally leading organisation, their leadership team orchestrates the development of the set of DEWA’s strategic directions based on several integrated best practice frameworks including the Strategic Intelligence Framework, Strategy Framework, and Future Shaping Framework.”

The Organizational award is presented to outstanding organisations based on three pillars: Directions, Resources, and Operating Model. These tackle several corporate excellence standards including leadership, strategic planning, and management of performance, business sustainability, human resources, finance, IT, business processes, service delivery, marketing, and innovation.

The Innovation Award evaluates an organisation based on innovation, technology and business intelligence, the framework of innovation management, innovation sustainability, and the achievements and their impact on corporate performance and stakeholders as well as society. The Dealing with COVID-19 Award measures the success of organisation in dealing with the pandemic’s repercussions and its performance during that period. This includes the organisation’s response and identification of priorities, recovery, and results.

