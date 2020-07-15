Web Analytics
Aviation Division to organise ‘online kachehri’ over directives of PM

KARACHI: The Aviation Division has announced to organise ‘online kachehri [open court]’ for listening to the litigators’ complaints on July 20, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In order to facilitate passengers, the Aviation Division decided to organise online kachehri on July 20 at 11:00 am where the director-general of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will listen to the complaints.

The online session will be continued for one hour from the official Facebook page of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA). During the session, the commuters could submit their complaints and documents to the authorities.

The decision was taken to resolve issues being faced by the passengers at airports at earliest.

