Process to appoint DG CAA in final phase as seven candidates shortlisted

KARACHI: The process to finalize the appointment of a permanent Director General (DG) Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has entered its final phase as the federal aviation authorities have shortlisted seven names for the purpose, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the process for the appointment of a permanent DG CAA after three years is in the final phase after 599 people applied for the post.

Seven candidates have been shortlisted for the interviews, to be conducted by Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that on July 29, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the federal government to submit its clarification within 10 days for the non-appointment of director-general of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The Chief Justice (CJ) Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah released a three-page written order to the federal government regarding the vacant position of CAA DG.

The order read that DG CAA was an important position which was vacant for the last two years, whereas, the additional charge of the post was given to the CAA secretary.

In a later hearing on September 08, the IHC was informed by a state counsel present in the courtroom that the post had been lying vacant for the past two years as the vacancy was advertised some time back but no appointment could be made since.

