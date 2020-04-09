DG Health releases statistics of COVID-19 cases in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Director-General (DG) Health has released the statistics of infections in the provincial capital which showed highest number of cases in District South, 178, in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

141 cases reported on District Central, 38 in Korangi District.Most of the cases in accordance with area-wise statistics were reported in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. 109 cases emerged in Sadar, 64 in North Nazimabad, 42 in Jamshed Town, 41 in Malir, 30 in North Karachi and 28 in Orangi.

The rate of infection among males remained at high up to 70 per cent and 30 patients are female in Karachi.

The report released by DG Health stated that 219 out of 1,060 infections aged between 20 to 29, 200 between 30-39 and 157 patients aged between 40-49.

Read: CM Sindh’s brother-in-law dies of coronavirus in Karachi

The lowest rate of infection was recorded among children aged between 1-9 years in the metropolis.

According to the national dashboard on COVID-19 cases, Pakistan’s tally of coronavirus infections reached 4,489 and death toll jump to 63 as 167 new cases emerged during the last 24 hours.

572 persons have recovered from the disease and 31 remained in critical condition. Pakistan reported five deaths due to the incurable virus today.

The total number of screening tests is 44,896 as 2,737 COVID-19 tests conducted on Thursday.

Comments

comments