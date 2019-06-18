DG ISI Faiz Hameed calls on PM Imran, discusses security matters  

ISLAMABAD: Newly appointed Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office in Islamabad on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Matters of mutual interests, security issues, professional matters pertaining to armed forces and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

PM Imran Khan felicitated Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed on assuming the office of DG ISI.

Earlier on June 16, Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed was appointed as new Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG-ISI), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said in a statement.

A number of high-level appointments and transfers were made in Pakistan Army, according to the ISPR’s statement released on Sunday.

Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza was given charge of Adjutant General of Pakistan Army at the General Headquarters, whereas, Lieutenant General Aamir Abbasi was given the position of Quarter Master at the Pak Army’s headquarters.

Lieutenant General Moazzam Abbas was named Engineer-In-Chief and Lt Gen Asim Muneer, who had been serving as DG ISI, was transferred as Commander Gujranwala Corps.

