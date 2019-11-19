DG ISI, PM Imran discuss national security

ISLAMABAD: Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lieutenant-General Faiz Hameed, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The meeting was held at the Prime Minister’s office.

During the meeting, matters related to the security situation of the country were discussed.

Earlier on November 15, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan where they exchanged views on matters related to national sovereignty and security.

PM Khan and COAS Bajwa held detailed discussions over the professional matters of Pakistani armed forces, whereas, they both exchanged views on Kashmir dispute, peace situation, regional developments, internal security and western border.

The premier praised efforts of Pakistan’s armed forces over vigilantly securing the borders and ensuring the stability of the country.

