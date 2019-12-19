Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


DG ISPR says Pakistan armed forces are ready to respond any Indian aggression

Video

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Thursday said Pakistan is ready to respond any aggression from the Indian side, ARY News reported.

The DG-ISPR in his tweet said, aggressive statements and preparations for escalation along Line of Control appear to be an effort as usual to divert world attention from wide spread  protests in India against CAB.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said Pakistan Armed Forces will befittingly respond to any Indian misadventure or aggression.

Read more: India trying to divert world’s attention from protests: Ali Zaidi

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said our armed forces are fully ready to respond to any aggression.

Talking to ARY News, Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said extra ordinary movement is being reported along the LoC from Indian side, India always try to have adventure, when it is trapped in domestic problems.

Warning the BJP government, he had said Pakistan to respond aggressively in case of any cross border misadventure .

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

NAB seeks security as approvers receive threats in LNG scam case

Business

IMF likely to approve second tranche of loan package to Pakistan today

Pakistan

NAB files assets reference against PPP’s Syed Khursheed Shah

Pakistan

IHC takes back contempt notice against secretary high court bar


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close