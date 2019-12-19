DG ISPR says Pakistan armed forces are ready to respond any Indian aggression

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Thursday said Pakistan is ready to respond any aggression from the Indian side, ARY News reported.

The DG-ISPR in his tweet said, aggressive statements and preparations for escalation along Line of Control appear to be an effort as usual to divert world attention from wide spread protests in India against CAB.

Provocative statements and preparations for escalation along LOC by Indian COAS appear to be an effort as usual to divert world attention from wide spread protests in India against CAB. Pakistan Armed Forces shall befittingly respond to any Indian misadventure or aggression. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 19, 2019

Major General Asif Ghafoor said Pakistan Armed Forces will befittingly respond to any Indian misadventure or aggression.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said our armed forces are fully ready to respond to any aggression.

Talking to ARY News, Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said extra ordinary movement is being reported along the LoC from Indian side, India always try to have adventure, when it is trapped in domestic problems.

Warning the BJP government, he had said Pakistan to respond aggressively in case of any cross border misadventure .

