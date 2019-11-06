RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Wednesday that the march or dharna is a political activity, Army has nothing to do with country’s politics.

The DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor, said that the Army is busy with matters related to national security, adding that the issues do not ‘permit’ it to respond to allegations.

Pakistan Army’s spokesperson said that the institution has nothing to do with politics and it acts upon the orders of the civilian government as it acted on the then government’s order against 2014 sit-in.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said the army has no role in elections, it acts according to the constitution of Pakistan on the wish of the civilian government to control over law and order during the elections.

Recalling the meeting of the parliamentary leaders, DG ISPR said, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa suggested to evolve such a system, so that need of calling army in the elections can be ended.

The DG ISPR said that the issue of occupied Kashmir between India and Pakistan had been going on since the past 70 years and the civilian government and the army is working on the Kashmir cause.

“The Kartarpur Corridor has nothing to do with the Kashmir issue,” he continued.

