ISLAMABAD: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in an exclusive interview with ARY News on Monday said that the Armed Forces of Pakistan under the command of COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa was lending all possible help to the government to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

DG-ISPR said that the armed forces are working shoulder to shoulder with the civil administration and local police whereas military hospitals have also been focused on dealing with coronavirus cases.

He also entailed that Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) were also being manufactured in copious amounts to meet the growing demand of healthcare professionals and ordinary citizens.

“Pakistan Armed Forces, officers and soldiers alike also contributed to the coronavirus relief fund by donating portions of their salaries to the cause which has thus far helped get necessary ration and monetary support to more than 300,000 families, said DG-ISPR.

“Minorities of the country are being given special attention when it comes to disseminating relief goods, if a need is felt to initiate a ‘one-window-operation’ then we would do so to meet challenges of demand and supply.”

“The government has formulated a ‘trace and quarantine’ strategy to deal with coronavirus patients across the country and the armed forces of Pakistan are helping it in the implementation, we are helping on district levels while information coming in from various quarters, provinces is being compiled and tested at one place.”

DG-ISPR also said that the information gathered will go a long way into developing better strategies and possible cure to the pathogen.

Major General Babar Iftikhar continued that the places which have now been observed as hotbeds of the coronavirus spread are now being focused.

He also said that till there is a vaccine to cure the coronavirus, Pakistan and the world at large has to learn to live with coronavirus.

Lauding the efforts made by China against coronavirus, DG-ISPR said that China has set an example for the world to watch and take notes from, he also said that China has been kind enough to share their experiences and expertise on dealing with the pandemic with Pakistan.

He said that a medical team of Chinese specialists had arrived in Pakistan prior and another team is currently in Pakistan working on the matter at hand, Chinese support in terms of medical equipment has also been commendable.

Shifting gears towards the ongoing border violations from India and blatant disregard of international laws and treaties, DG-ISPR said that India is upping the ante at the borders while Indian military brass is also churning out non-serious statements on a consistent basis.

“LoC violations have resulted in multiple casulaties and injuries to innocent civilians living near the area whereas India is making ridiculous and hysterical claims that Pakistan is somehow responsible for sending the virus across the border towards them,” said DG-ISPR Babar Iftikhar.

“Indian civilian leadership is also levying baseless allegations against Pakistan, a recent statement regarding launch pads that was sensationalized in Indian media could not be farther from the truth.”

Talking about Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, DG-ISPR said that entire world is now aware of the atrocities being dished out by India in the valley, he also added that Pakistan would like to extend an invitation to neutral global observers to come and have a look, point out the launch pads that India speaks of.

The general also said that India itself should give concrete proofs to their superfluous claims, satellite imagery should reveal the location of any launch pads and Indian should come forth with such proof.

It was also said that the tensions are now at an all time high at the Line of Control (LoC) where India has resorted to indiscriminate and unprovoked aggression in an attempt to divert attention of the world from what is transpiring inside India to the borders.

“The world knows how minorities are being treated in India, specifically speaking the Muslims of India are having the most torrid times during the current era of Modi regime, I would like to urge the world to pay attention and take note of what is happening and how the minorities are being treated in India because if decisive action is not taken then the sparks of the fire raging inside India could engulf the region,” added DG-ISPR.

