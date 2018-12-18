DG ISPR thanks British Airways for resuming flights to Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Expressing gratitude to the British Airways for resuming flights to Pakistan after a gap of 10 years, Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major Gen Asif Ghafoor said peace and stability in the country are paying dividends.

“The dividends of decades long struggle of Pakistani nation and its security forces for restoration of peace and stability in the country are on the way. Thanks to @British_Airways for reviving its flight operations in Pakistan,” said the DG ISPR in a tweet.

Earlier, addressing media alongside Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari, the airline’s Head of Asia-Pacific Sales, Robert Williams announced the airline is resuming its flights to Pakistan from June next year.

Separately, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew tweeted: “British Airways returns to Pakistan. Direct flights from London Heathrow to Islamabad’s new airport start in June. A further boost to links between the UK and Pakistan – especially on trade and investment.”

