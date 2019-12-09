DG ISPR terms Dawn newspaper’s report ‘factually incorrect’

RAWALPINDI: The Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) on Monday termed a report published by Dawn newspaper as “factually incorrect”, ARY News reported.

“News published by Dawn today titled “Pak-Iran Forces jointly conduct border patrolling” is factually incorrect,” a tweet by the DG ISPR read.

“There is no joint patrolling anywhere on Pakistani Borders. Patrolling/ operations if required are always on respective sides by respective forces through coordination.”

Soon after DG ISPR's tweet, the newspaper's editor also accepted his mistake and said that the newspaper will be making corrections in the story.

“We will be carrying out correction in light of your statement,” the newspaper’s editor Zafar Abbas tweeted while quoting DG ISPR’s statement.

The point is noted. The confusion was caused by the official news agency APP, as the picture caption said ‘joint patrolling’. Radio Pak also tweeted the same. But we will be carrying out correction in light of your statement. https://t.co/GwX5AX1VLf — Zaffar Abbas (@abbasz55) December 9, 2019

