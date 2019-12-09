Web Analytics
DG ISPR terms Dawn newspaper’s report ‘factually incorrect’

dg ispr joint border patrolling

RAWALPINDI: The Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) on Monday termed a report published by Dawn newspaper as  “factually incorrect”, ARY News reported.

“News published by Dawn today titled “Pak-Iran Forces jointly conduct border patrolling” is factually incorrect,” a tweet by the DG ISPR read.

“There is no joint patrolling anywhere on Pakistani Borders. Patrolling/ operations if required are always on respective sides by respective forces through coordination.”

Soon after DG ISPR’s tweet, the newspaper’s editor also accepted his mistake and said that the newspaper will be making corrections in the story.

“We will be carrying out correction in light of your statement,” the newspaper’s editor Zafar Abbas tweeted while quoting DG ISPR’s statement.

 

