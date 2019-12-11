RAWALPINDI: An important press conference of the Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor, scheduled to take place today, now has been postponed, said ISPR on Wednesday.

Earlier the, presser was set to take place at 3 p.m today, to underline the topics of discussion in the latest core commander conference.

According to the military’s public relations wing, the press conference was postponed due to operational engagements of the DG ISPR in Peshawar.

Earlier on Monday, the Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) termed a report published by Dawn newspaper as “factually incorrect”.

Read more: Government, military on same page, says DG ISPR

“News published by Dawn today titled “Pak-Iran Forces jointly conduct border patrolling” is factually incorrect,” a tweet by the Major Gen Asif Ghafoor read.

“There is no joint patrolling anywhere on Pakistani Borders. Patrolling/ operations if required are always on respective sides by respective forces through coordination.”

Soon after Major General Asif Ghafoor’s tweet, the newspaper’s editor also accepted his mistake and said that the newspaper will be making corrections in the story.

“We will be carrying out correction in light of your statement,” the newspaper’s editor Zafar Abbas tweeted while quoting DG ISPR’s statement.

Comments

comments