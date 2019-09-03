DG ISPR to hold press conference tomorrow

RAWALPINDI: Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) will hold a press conference tomorrow (Wednesday) at 3 Pm, ARY News reported on Tuesday,

As per details, the DG ISPR will interact with reporters in a wide-ranging press conference at 3 pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The press conference comes when Pakistan and India face a tense situation after the Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) led Indian government scraped special status of the held valley.

Read More: Posters of DG ISPR pop up in occupied Kashmir

Earlier on Tuesday, several posters and pamphlets with pictures of Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor surfaced in India occupied Kashmir.

As per reports, the posters citing the DG ISPR read that Pakistan would continue fighting for Kashmir till last solider and bullet.

It must be noted that routine life remains paralyzed in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) as curfew and strict communication blockade entered 30th day.

Over 10,000 arrested have been booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act since the repeal of the special status of territory by the Indian government on 5th August.

Comments

comments