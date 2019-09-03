RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a promo in connection with Defense and Martyrs Day to be observed on Friday, the September 6.

Families of the martyred personnel of armed forces of Pakistan will be honoured on Defence and Martyrs Day, Director General of ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Tuesday.

“Defence and Martyrs Day 6 Sep 2019. Like last year, let’s reach out to families of our shaheeds [martyrs]. Every shaheed be remembered,” the military’s media spokesperson said on Twitter.

Defence and Martyrs Day 6 Sep 2019. Like last year, let’s reach out to families of our shaheeds. Every shaheed be remembered. یوم دفاع و شہدا 6 ستمبر 2019۔ پچھلے سال کی طرح آئیں ہر شہید کے گھر چلیں۔

ہر شہید کو یاد رکھا جائے۔#آئیں_چلیں_شہید_کے_گھر#کشمیر_بنے_گا_پاکستان pic.twitter.com/Cy7iBrBp3E — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) September 3, 2019

Last week, the DG ISPR was addressing a conference related to the Defence Day, where he said that this year there is a change in the format of the Defence Day ceremony and the main ceremony will be held at the general headquarters.

The DG ISPR said that there will not be a ceremony in the evening but in the morning. Only the ghazis (victors) and families of the martyred will attend the ceremony, he added.

“Kashmir Banay ga Pakistan (Kashmir will be made a part of Pakistan)” theme will be included in the Defence Day ceremonies, he said.

