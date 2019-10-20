RAWALPINDI: Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor on Sunday rejected the Indian army chief claim of destroying three camps in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The DG ISPR took to twitter saying, “Indian COAS’ statement claiming destruction of 3 alleged camps in AJK is disappointing as he holds a very responsible appointment. Indian Embassy in Pakistan is welcome to take any foreign diplomat/media to ‘prove’ it on the ground.”

Indian COAS' statement claiming destruction of 3 alleged camps in AJK is disappointing as he holds a very responsible appointment. There are no camps let alone targeting those. Indian Embassy in Pakistan is welcome to take any foreign diplomat / media to 'prove' it on ground.1/2.

DG ISPR termed the false claims by senior Indian military leadership detrimental to peace in the region.

“The propensity of false claims by senior Indian military leadership especially since Pulwama incident is detrimental to peace in the region.”

The propensity of false claims by senior Indian military leadership especially since Pulwama incident is detrimental to peace in the region. Such false claims by Indian Army are being made to suit vested domestic interests. This is against professional military ethos.2/2.

“Such false claims by the Indian Army are being made to suit vested domestic interests. This is against professional military ethos,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation, deliberately targeting civilians in Jura, Shahkot and Nousehri Sectors

The Pakistan army effectively responded, killing nine Indian soldiers and injuring several others, whereas, two bunkers were also destroyed.

During the exchange of fire, one Pakistani soldier and three civilians were martyred, whereas, two soldiers and five civilians wounded, said the DG-ISPR.

The martyred soldier was identified as Lance Naik Zahid. The injured civilians were shifted to district hospitals.

“Targeting innocent civilians by the Indian Army is an attempt to justify their false claims of targeting alleged camps. Injured civilians evacuated to District hospitals. UNMOGIP [United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan], as well as domestic & foreign media, have open access to AJK [Azad Jammu and Kashmir], liberty not available in IOJ&K [Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir],” tweeted the DG ISPR.

