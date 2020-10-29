DG ISPR says yesterday’s statement was attempt to disfigure Abhinandan issue

RAWALPINDI: Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Thursday said Indian captured pilot Abhinandan was released according to Geneva convention, which was appreciated by the world, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, DG ISPR said he is here for the correction of the record. Yesterday’s statement disfigured the country’s National security history.

Major General Babar Iftikhar said that connecting the issue of Abhinandan with another matter is not right. Such statements directly harm national security, he added.

The Pakistan Army’s spokesperson said that PAF actively responded to the Indian aggression on February 26, when their fighter jets violated Pakistan air spaces.

Abhinandan’s jet was shot by the PAF and later he was captured.

Refuting the yesterday’s statement, the DG ISPR said the decision to release Abhinandan was taken by the civil and military leadership collectively.

He said that the Pakistan Army is ready to defend the homeland from the nefarious designs of the enemies.

