DG ISPR takes jibe at Indian High Commission for not standing with its COAS

RAWALPINDI: Director-General Inter-Service Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor took a jibe at Indian High Commission for not standing with its army chief who claimed to have destroyed three terrorist camps in Azad and Jammu Kashmir.

In a tweet on Tuesday, (DG ISPR) the military spokesperson said: “What good Indian High Commission is which can’t stand with its Army Chief? Indian High Commission staff didn’t have the moral courage to accompany fellow diplomats in Pakistan to LOC.”

What good Indian High Commission is which can’t stand with its Army Chief? Indian High Commission staff didn’t have the moral courage to accompany fellow diplomats in Pakistan to LOC. However, a group of foreign diplomats & media is on the way to LOC to see the truth on ground. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) October 22, 2019

Earlier today, on the invitation of Pakistan, diplomatic corps reached the Line of Control (LoC) to visit the sectors hit by the Indian unprovoked firing last week, and fact-check New Dehli’s claims regarding destructing three alleged terrorist camps in AJK.

The diplomatic corps visited Jura, Shahkot and Nousheri’s sectors.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal, in a tweet, said the Indian side has not joined the diplomatic corps in the visit to LoC. He said they have neither provided coordinates of the alleged “launchpads”.

Yesterday, the Foreign Office extended an invitation to the entire diplomatic corps to visit the restive LoC to inspect the areas hit by Indian shelling. It said the Indian Charge de affairs was also invited to prove the claim of his army chief before the foreign diplomats.

Read More: Pakistan protests civilians’ killing by Indian ceasefire violation

Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had claimed on Sunday that three terror camps were destroyed in retaliatory action by its army opposite the Tangdhar and Keran sectors in Jammu and Kashmir, as reported by Indian media.

