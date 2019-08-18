DG Khan: Seven injured in roof collapse incident during rain

Dera Ghazi Khan: Seven persons were injured in five different roof collapse incidents due to heavy rainfall in Dera Ghazi Khan city of Punjab province on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The victims were shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment where they were stated to be stable.

On the other hand, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued flood warning in different parts of the country following the new spell of heavy rainfall.

The authority issued flood warning in many parts of the country besides activating the concerned institutions for the finalisation of effective measures to void damages and life loss.

The spokesperson announced the weather advisory, predicting heavy rains in the upper areas of Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi rivers which can cause a mid-level flood.

Earlier on Saturday, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had issued flood alerts throughout the rivers in the province.

Comments

comments