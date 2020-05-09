DG NAB forms team to probe into alleged theft of wheat in Sindh

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started its investigation into alleged theft of wheat worth Rs7 billion in Sindh, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

A two-member team of senior officials of the of the bureau has been formed by the DG NAB, sources said. The team has been tasked to submit its inquiry report as soon as it can.

The Sindh government on Monday had forwarded the case of alleged theft of wheat worth Rs7 billion from its warehouses in the province to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate it thoroughly.

It must be noted that about 168,000 metric tonnes of wheat went missing from the government warehouses in the province. The wheat worth Rs7 billion was stolen in the month of February, according to a report.

Another wheat bags worth Rs450 million had gone missing last year in November, the report said.

Earlier, the chief secretary Sindh had handed over the matter for an inquiry to the anti-corruption department.

