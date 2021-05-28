DG NADRA Karachi removed over issuance of CNICs to foreigners

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed on Friday took notice of the issuance of National Computerized Identity Cards (CNICs) to foreigners, ARY News reported.

Taking notice, the interior ministry removed DG RHO Karachi Mir Ajam Khan Durrani from the post and directed him to immediately leave the charge.

Mir Ajam Khan Durrani was made Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and ordered to report to NADRA Headquarters.

A notification was also issued.

At least 25 employees of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) were arrested for allegedly issuing illegal national identity cards to foreign nationals.

Registration of four foreigners was unearthed in Karachi, Rawalpindi and Sargodha. An operation was launched against the corrupt mafia on the intelligence report of security institutions.

In a special court decision on Wednesday, three officials were sentenced to at least a year of jail term and a fine for issuing forged CNICs to illegally take hold of a property belonging to a deceased expatriate Pakistani woman.

Two of the three culprits punished by the Special Court (Central) judge were officials of the National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) while the third one was a former union councilor from Karachi.

