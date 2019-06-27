KARACHI: Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail met with the Director General (DG) Rangers Sindh, Major General Umar Ahmed Bukhari over matters pertaining to the law and order situation in the province, ARY News reported.

The Director General of Sindh Rangers called on Ismail at the Governor House in Karachi.

During the meeting, complete law and order situation of the province was discussed besides other matters of importance.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor lauded the role of law enforcement agencies for prevalent peace and decrease in crimes and terrorist activities in the country.

The Governor hailed the role of Pakistan Army, police and rangers for the restoration of peace in the province and especially the city of Karachi.

The Governor and DG Rangers also expressed firm resolve to eliminate all types of of crime from the province on a priority basis.

