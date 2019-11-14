DG Rangers assures traders of action against street crimes

KARACHI- Director General (DG) Rangers Sindh Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari on Thursday visited SITE Association of Industry, where he met traders, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The DG Rangers applauded the contribution of the business community in restoring law and order situation in the city. “Traders have played a vital role in restoring peace in the city,” he said.

The head of the paramilitary force in the Sindh province also assured the traders for resolving long-standing issue of street crimes in the city.

On 11 October 2019, Opposition Leader In the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi held Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, responsible for rapid increase in street crimes in Karachi.

Read More: Street Watch Force established to stop street crimes in Karachi

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader in his statement said, as many as 18 people have been killed in targeted action, recently in the metropolis. He said street crimes are on the rise in city’s central, east and west districts.

Naqvi also criticised the provincial chief executive for frequent change of Inspector General of Police (IGPs) in the province. “The frequent change in the police leadership, disrupts continuity of the policies to maintain peace in the province”, he continued.

