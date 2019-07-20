LAHORE: The Accountability Court today (Saturday) hearing the ongoing case of the Punjab Youth Festival scandal rejected NAB’s plea for further physical remand of the co-accused Usman Anwar, ARY News reported.

Ex- Director General Sports Board Punjab, Usman Anwar was taken into custody over corruption charges on June 21.

According to NAB, Usman Anwar is accused for embezzling of funds in Punjab sports festival.

Usman Anwar had served as DG Punjab Sports Board during the tenure of former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) minister Rana Mashood.

The court in today’s proceedings awarded a 14 day judicial remand of the accused while striking down National Accountability Bureau’s requested for extension on his physical remand.

The court has ordered for Anwar’s reappearance in the court on August 3.

Earlier this month, Provincial Minister for Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries Punjab Sibtain Khan was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in relation to corruption charges against him.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) politician was allegedly involved in handing out illegal tenders in his ministry.

