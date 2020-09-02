FIR lodged against CBC protesters for threatening, vandalizing public assets

FIR lodged against the protestors gathered outside the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) office in DHA and chanted against the authorities for failing to dewater their houses; unavailability of line water; and lack of cleanliness in the cantonment area after torrential rains left the area inundated, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged on the complaint of the security supervisor of CBC in Darakhshan Police Station.

The FIR alleged at least 22 names in the complaint of people who according to the complaint damaged the property of the government office, caused hindrance in the state activities and threatened government officers as they discharged their duties.

The protest took place on Monday morning wherein people, according to the FIR contents, ‘interfered with the state affairs’.

The complaint names 22 people involved in the said offences and also alleged unknown persons, whom, reportedly, they were still identifying from the videos of the protests.

According to the FIR, the protests also comprised offenders that broke the glass windows of the office and vandalised the property. It mentioned that CCTV footage of the office has been ushered to help make out those offenders.

