842 more pilgrims arrive at DI Khan quarantine center

PESHAWAR: As many as 842 more pilgrims have arrived in DI Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Taftan border here on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to sources, 201 pilgrims hailed from Gilgit Baltistan, while 241 are residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

All pilgrims have been placed at a quarantine center in DI Khan and will be cleared after going through the screening process and PCR test.

Meanwhile, at least 83 labourers returning from Iran have been shifted to a quarantine center in Larkana on Thursday night.

According to the details, the labourers were moved to a quarantine center established at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University in Benazirabad. Sources said that they had been to Iran illegally.

The sources said 43 of the labourers hailed from Larkana, 22 from Shikarpur and seven from Shahdadkot.

Pakistan on Friday reported its third coronavirus death as 77-year-old patient passed away in Karachi, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho confirmed.

Sindh health minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho in a video statement said the patient was a cancer survivor and had diabetes and hypertension but did not have any travel history.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported new cases of the novel coronavirus today, pushing the total number of COVID-19 patients to 462 in Pakistan.

There are 245 confirmed cases in Sindh, Balochistan 81, Punjab 80, K-P 23, Gilgit-Baltistan 21, Islamabad five and Azad Jammu and Kashmir one.

