Dia Mirza announces separation from husband after five years

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza announced on Thursday she is parting ways with husband Sahil Sangha after knowing him for eleven years.

Taking to Instagram, the Sanju actress wrote “After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other.”

She thanked those who supported her and requested the media to respect her privacy. “We thank our family and our friends for all their love and understanding and members of media for their continued support and request our need for privacy at this time. We will not be commenting any further on this matter,” she said.

Mirza married her business partner Sangha on October 18, 2014 and their marriage lasted five years.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in webseries Kaafir in which she played the character of a Pakistani.

