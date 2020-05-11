Dialogue between commissioner Islamabad, traders meets success

President All Pakistan Traders Union, Ajmal Baloch on Monday announced that the dialogue between traders and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad have been a success, ARY News reported on Monday.

President All Pakistan Traders Union said that markets shall open from tomorrow abiding by Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Read More: Federal Govt extends lockdown in Islamabad till May 31

Ajmal Baloch directed all markets and business owners to follow SOPs ardently and not give reasons to the government to impose lockdown again.

He also added that the coronvirus relief force will be available at marketplaces to support marketplaces and business owners.

Earlier on May 9, Sindh Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani said that the provincial government decided to allow reopening of some businesses in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed by the Centre, ARY News reported.

Read More: Talks between Sindh govt, traders remain inconclusive

The statement came forth after the provincial lawmakers held meetings with traders and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders at the office of Sindh local government department.

“We are aware of the impact on businesses due to lockdown and limited business activities were allowed to reopen after holding consultations with all provinces during the National Coordination Committee (NCC) session. Big markets, shopping malls and stores were not permitted to reopen so far.”

Comments

comments