Dialogue only solution to Pak-India problems: FM Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi here on Saturday said that dialogue only solution to Pakistan-India problems, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists in Multan, FM Qureshi reiterated that Pakistan was ready for dialogue with India and added that Pakistan’s foreign policy was on the right track.

Declaring peace top priority of the current government, the foreign minister said that regional peace and stability were interlinked with peace in Afghanistan.

He expressed concerns over recent terror incidents in the country and said that terrorism could be rooted out from the state by implementing the National Action Plan (NAP).

FM Qureshi said that the previous governments had not implemented the NAP and added, “To eliminate terrorism from the county, we have to find out the causes of terrorism.”

Talking about carving out of a new province from Punjab, the minister said that they had submitted south Punjab province bill in the assembly and added that they were also contacting other parties to get their support for the bill.

Those who were opposing the bill would not be allowed to enter in south Punjab, he added.

