Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Diana Ross set to release new album after 15 years

Diana Ross Set to Release New Album

American singer Diana Ross expresses her gratitude in the new single Thank You released on Thursday, the title track from her first studio album in 15 years.

Ross, the former lead singer of Motown Records’ hugely successful group the Supremes, recorded the songs in her home studio during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The album is described as “a powerful, inclusive musical message of love and togetherness”.

“This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time,” Diana Ross said in a statement.

The album Thank You will be released in the autumn. It is Diana Ross’ first studio album since 2006’s I Love You.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Aagha Ali, Hina Altaf reveal how they first met!

Lifestyle

Harry Potter, ‘Friends’ may fall victim to Hungary’s anti-LGBT law

Lifestyle

Miley Cyrus can use name as trademark

Lifestyle

Junaid Akram urges to educate citizens through TikTok

[X] Close