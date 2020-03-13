Did The Simpsons predict Tom Hanks would be battling coronavirus?

American movie star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been infected by the novel coronavirus characterised as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

As the star’s illness made it to newsrooms around the globe sparking the outpouring of support, fans of the iconic cartoon, The Simpsons took to social media platforms to claim Hanks’ cameo in the 2007 movie predicted his run-in with the infection.

Hanks’ cameo in the feature film where he appears to self-isolate and asks “if you see me in person, leave me be!” was a prediction, they believed.

The cartoon is credited with some truly staggering predictions in the past.

Some fans claimed the cartoon series predicted the coronavirus itself in a 1993 episode in which a Far-Eastern virus outbreak threatens Springfield, the characters’ hometown.

They thought The Simpsons not only predicted the outbreak of the virus but it also provided us with the solution in the form of the giant dome which was once placed over Springfield by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The half-hour show originally began airing on Fox in 1989 and has since run for 31 seasons and is expected to enter its 32nd sometime after March 2020. Therefore, it is believed to have nailed some predictions during that time, including Tom Hanks’ illness.

