10 more people die of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa  

PESHAWAR: 10 more people lost their lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) while battling coronavirus on Tuesday, raising the provincial death toll to 267, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the figures provided by the KP health ministry, 146 fresh cases of coronavirus have been reported in the province during the last 24 hours as overall 5021 people got affected from the infection.

However, on a positive note the ministry said that more than one-fifth of the patients, that is 1,305, have recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday approved establishment of a 500-bed emergency hospital in Peshawar to deal with a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus positive patients.

This was revealed by Finance and Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra in a tweet on Sunday.

“In every crisis, an opportunity. Today, we can build on what PTI’s work of the last few years, & take KP’s healthcare system to the next level. The CM has approved a 500-bed emergency hospital in Peshawar, where cases are greatest, to deal with the surge capacity for Covid-19,” he tweeted.

