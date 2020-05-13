16 more die of coronavirus in Sindh province

KARACHI: Overall 731 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Sindh province during last 24 hours, raising the provincial tally to 13,341, ARY NEWS reported.

Out of the total provincial cases, 625 fresh cases were reported in the provincial capital, Karachi, said the provincial health ministry.

The fatalities from the virus also witnessed an increase with 16 more people losing battle against the virus. The overall deaths from the infection in the province have reached 234.

According to the health ministry, overall 10,272 patients were under treatment in the province for coronavirus of which 8,588 are being treated for the infection in Karachi.

Meanwhile, in order to tackle rising coronavirus cases, the government of Sindh has prepared a draft for agreement with private hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.

The draft of the agreement will be dispatched to the Chief Minister of Sindh and after his approval it will be signed with the private hospitals, sources said.

According to the draft, a core group comprises of private hospitals will be constituted for treatment of the coronavirus patients. The Liaquat National Hospital, Ziauddin Hospital, South City Hospital, Patel Hospital and Altamash Hospital will be included in the group of hospitals involved in the agreement.

The patients will be provided medical facilities at selected privately owned hospitals, according to the draft.

Read More: Governor Imran Ismail approves Sindh COVID-19 Relief Ordinance

Government of Sindh will sign memorandum of understanding (MOUs) with managements of the selected hospitals and bear expenses of medical treatment of the coronavirus patients.

As per the draft of agreement the government will pay the hospitals Rs. 65,000 per patient per day, while 1,10,000 rupees per day will be paid for a patient at the intensive care unit (ICU).

The government will also pay 1,10,000 rupees per day to private hospitals for each patient on ventilator, the draft read.

The government will pay each private hospital medical treatment amount for 200 patients in advance, according to the draft.

Comments

comments