34 more die, 1,452 test positive for COVID-19 in Sindh

KARACHI: The novel coronavirus has claimed 34 more lives and infected as many as 1,452 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh, ARY News reported.

In a statement on the COVID-19 situation, CM Murad Ali Shah said that 34 more people succumbed to COVID-19 in past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 1747.

The chief minister said that 10,815 samples were tested today, which detected 1,452 new cases of COVID-19. He maintained that so far 564,491 tests had been conducted in the province.

Currently, 41,634 patients are under treatment, of them 39,967 in home isolation, 402 at isolation centres, the chief minister said, adding that currently 743 patients were in critical condition, of them 109 had been shifted to ventilators.

Sindh CM said that 1,274 more COVID-19 patients recuperated today.

Read More: Sindh reports 1,468 new coronavirus cases, 36 deaths

Earlier on July 10, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had said that 1,468 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) had been reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the province to 102,368.

In a statement, CM Murad Ali Shah had said that 36 more people had succumbed to COVID-19 in past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 1,713.

The chief minister had said that 41,490 coronavirus patients were undergoing treatment in the province, including 400 at isolation centres and 39,859 at their homes.are on ventilators.

