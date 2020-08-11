28 die in rain-related incidents across Sindh: PDMA

KARACHI: At least 28 people died and six others received injuries during latest spell of monsoon rains across Sindh, ARY News reported.

According to statistics issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), three people were injured in Jamshoro, two in Karachi and one in Naushahro Feroze.

The latest spell of heavy rains caused partial damages to 11 houses in Karachi, one each in Naushahro Feroze and Umarkot. Crops on 132 acres of land were also affected in the recent downpour in Sukkur, the report added.

Meanwhile, the authority provided six boats to rescue people trapped in Dadu district.

Earlier on August 11, at least 39 people had died from electrocution in Karachi in last 35 days during the four monsoon rain spells that played havoc in the city.

The Edhi Foundation had released a report about the electrocution deaths reported in the port city in the last two months during the monsoon rains.

According to a report, 26 people had died due to electrocution in different areas of Karachi in the month of July. Similarly, 13 people had electrocuted to death in Karachi during the month of August.

