Differently abled woman aims to empower with wheelchair factory in Multan

Pakistani woman Zahida Qureshi, who lost her ability to walk early in life due to an undisclosed reason, is the epitome of empowerment with her very own wheelchair factory.

ARY News reached out to Zahida, a Multan native, to find out more about her journey and the inspiration behind establishing her own wheelchair production plant where she manufactures custom-made wheelchairs for differently abled people like her.

“Earlier, the majority of wheelchairs were imported from China and available in just one size. With this mission in mind, we thought ‘Why not make them here, in our own country?’,” shared Zahida Qureshi, who holds a double M.A.

“We decided that we would manufacture our own wheelchairs catering to different sizes and different needs,” she said, explaining how the team then collected relevant data about the needs and wants of the target market.

According to Zahida Qureshi, her biggest dream was to see that no differently abled person is forced to crawl on the floor, and she regards it as her biggest success owing it to God.

Perhaps the most interesting part of Zahida’s entrepreneurial dream is the fact that all the wheelchairs at her plant are made from spare parts and thus, are highly sustainable. “We collect different wheelchairs and their spare and usable parts to assembly new, customized products,” she explained.

Zahida’s story is, without a doubt, a shining example of tangible strength and empowerment that isn’t reserved to oneself but also aims to illuminate as many people around her as possible.

Watch Zahida Qureshi at her factory here:

https://www.facebook.com/arynewsasia/videos/172691701350479

Comments

comments