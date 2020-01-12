DIG Police injured in knife attack in Lahore

LAHORE: DIG Police Shahzad Aslam was injured in a knife attack in Lahore by a police constable, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A police constable Rafique attacked DIG Shahzad Aslam with a knife at Qilla Gujjar Singh police line in Lahore on Saturday night when he was on a leisure walk, police sources said.

The police officer sustained injury and he was shifted to hospital for medical attendance.

DIG Shahzad Aslam has been posted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police department.

The area police registered a case on the complaint of DIG Aslam.

The police officer was discharged from the hospital after providing medical aid.

The police arrested the attacker and questioning him about the incident, department sources said.

The police officer, however, admitted again at the hospital after suffering from a bout of low blood pressure, sources said.

High officials of the police department visited DIG Shahzad Aslam at the hospital and inquired about his health.

