Cop submitting ‘baseless’ report against DIG Sukkur irks IG Sindh

KARACHI: Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh Dr. Kaleem Imam on Thursday expressed his anger after a police inspector submitted a report with advocate general Sindh’s office blaming Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sukkur for his involvement in heinous crimes, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the IG Sindh while taking notice of it expressed his anger over the Larkana Police Training Centre (PTC) Inspector Ghulam Ali Jumani for submitting a report against the DIG Sukkur with the advocate’s office.

The IGP Sindh has asked the inspector as to why he submitted, what he termed a report carrying baseless and fake accusations, against a DIG on his own. Kaleem Imam also ordered to initiate departmental and legal action against the inspector.

The IG Sindh office has said that the concerned inspector was neither directed from top officials to prepare any such report against DIG Sukkur nor he is mandated to so.

On January 16, the Sindh government has withdrawn services of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Kaleem Imam.

Among other reasons behind the provincial government’s move to send him packing is a rift between PPP leaders and the incumbent police chief over Provincial Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh’s alleged connections and patronage of criminals in his constituency, Shikarpur.

Read News: Nexus between Saeed Ghani’s brother, criminals exposed

According to a covert report sent to the DIG Larkana by SSP Dr Rizwan, a copy of which is available with ARY News, criminal elements in Shikarpur enjoy the patronage of Mr Shaikh as influential feudal lords and political figures remain the cause of the bad law and order condition in the city.

The SSP made startling disclosures in his report saying the minister has a criminal wing at his disposal for arm-twisting of his political rivals. He allegedly got a rival, named Shah Nawaz, killed by criminals.

Furthermore, he would get police officers of his choice appointed in the city by using his position, the report said.

