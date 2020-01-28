A digging machine driver was lucky enough to avoid a demolition disaster as the building remains hit his vehicle during a collapse.



A video of the incident, which occurred in Crimea, has gone viral, showing a driver using a hydraulic breaker on the end of a large yellow tracked machine which was attempting to demolish the remains of an apartment complex.

The machine was placed at the top of a 50-foot pile of rubble, fashioned into a mound to allow the operator to attack the upper floors of the already devastated building.

The video shows that the driver went too close to the structure of the building while hitting its floors hard with the hydraulic breaker during the demolition process.

Suddenly, the remains of the building are seen coming down and hitting parts of the machine, dragging it over the edge of the mound and sliding for several feet.

Luckily for the driver, the machine did not roll over.

